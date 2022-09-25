Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $45.73 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,733,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

