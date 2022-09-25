BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $293.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $290.24 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.38.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

