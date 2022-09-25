SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Decreased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.7% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

