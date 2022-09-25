Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35.

