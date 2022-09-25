1,536 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $217.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.