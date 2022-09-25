Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,442 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 466.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 70,948 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 118,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after buying an additional 487,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,377,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

BATS COWZ opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.