Advisory Alpha LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

