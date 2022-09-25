Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

