Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $181.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

