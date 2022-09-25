Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $242,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.61 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

