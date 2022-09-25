Bell Bank Buys 4,167 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

