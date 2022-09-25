Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

