2,215 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,417,320,000 after buying an additional 103,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

