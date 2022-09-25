Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.23 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,816,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $192.37 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.47 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.83.

