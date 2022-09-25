Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $360,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

