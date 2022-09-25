Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $173.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84.

