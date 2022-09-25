BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.9 %

AXP opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

