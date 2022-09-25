BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 15.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 81.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,008 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 23.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $241.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.87. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

