Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,521 shares of company stock valued at $866,904 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 387,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Upwork by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

