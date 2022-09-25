Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 415,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 44,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 14,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

