Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 3,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.