UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $513.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $480.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

