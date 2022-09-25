Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.39.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

