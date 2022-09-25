StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

