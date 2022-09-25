AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.53. The company has a market capitalization of $252.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

