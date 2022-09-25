Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

