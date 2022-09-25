Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.