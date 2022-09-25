Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.96 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.79 and its 200 day moving average is $512.92.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

