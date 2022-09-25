Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 2.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 137.4% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

