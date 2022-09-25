Western Wealth Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,855,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38.

