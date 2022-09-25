Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 73,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $165.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.