iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $133.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.41 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

