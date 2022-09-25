Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.