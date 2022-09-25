Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.50. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 187,871 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recon Technology (RCON)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.