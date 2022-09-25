Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.50. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 187,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

