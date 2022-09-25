Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.05

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.05 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.52). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.52), with a volume of 308,871 shares traded.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £150.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.01.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

