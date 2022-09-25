Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares changing hands.

Fox Marble Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

About Fox Marble

(Get Rating)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.