Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,040.37

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,040.37 ($12.57) and traded as low as GBX 784 ($9.47). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 797 ($9.63), with a volume of 145,706 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 929.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,039.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.53 million and a P/E ratio of 813.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Insider Activity
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Featured Stories
