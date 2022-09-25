Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,040.37

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,040.37 ($12.57) and traded as low as GBX 784 ($9.47). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 797 ($9.63), with a volume of 145,706 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 929.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,039.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.53 million and a P/E ratio of 813.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 843 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £64,068 ($77,414.21). In related news, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 843 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £64,068 ($77,414.21). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.90), for a total value of £207,578.90 ($250,820.32). Insiders have sold 82,988 shares of company stock valued at $77,771,164 in the last ninety days.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

