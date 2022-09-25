Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $522.07

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 522.07 ($6.31) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.71). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 395 ($4.77), with a volume of 25,335 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 473.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market cap of £128.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.81.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

