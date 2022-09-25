TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.17

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.17 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.68). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.72), with a volume of 114,016 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.12. The company has a market cap of £250.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2,370.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

