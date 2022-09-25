WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.40

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.40 and traded as low as $38.13. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 34,517 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

