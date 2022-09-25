Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.04

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.04 ($4.48) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.64). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.66), with a volume of 83,023 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Wincanton Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £377.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.41.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Featured Stories

