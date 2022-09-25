Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 9,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Magnet Forensics alerts:

Magnet Forensics Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.