Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.90

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.90 and traded as low as C$56.92. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$57.09, with a volume of 1,100,600 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 11.1199993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

