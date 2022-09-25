Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $239.35

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.35 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 216.50 ($2.62). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.69), with a volume of 430,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.56. The firm has a market cap of £392.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

