3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.10

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.10 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 324.50 ($3.92). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($3.95), with a volume of 1,436,046 shares trading hands.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 725.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

