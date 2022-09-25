Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.35. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 2,037 shares changing hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

