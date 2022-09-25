Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.16

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.16 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 234.25 ($2.83). Volex shares last traded at GBX 240.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 506,022 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Volex Company Profile

In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 12,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £35,127.96 ($42,445.58).

(Get Rating)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.