Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $991.02

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 991.02 ($11.97) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($11.24). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 945 ($11.42), with a volume of 12,382 shares changing hands.

Lok’nStore Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,000.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 992.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.58 million and a PE ratio of 2,863.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

