Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.56

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.56 and traded as low as $26.60. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 68,903 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $464.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.