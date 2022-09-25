Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.25

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 381,216 shares changing hands.

Beowulf Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.21. The firm has a market cap of £35.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consists of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.